The Providence basketball team is looking for a new head coach, and it appears they have their man. Providence is agreeing to a deal with South Florida's head coach Bryan Hodgson, per ESPN.

Hodgson just led South Florida to the NCAA tournament. The Bulls lost in the Round of 64 to Louisville. The head coach takes over a Providence program looking for success again in the Big East.

“Hodgson, 38, won both the American regular-season and tournament title in his lone season with the Bulls. He won 45 games in two years at Arkansas State,” The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hodgson has ties to the Northeast area. He is reportedly agreeing to a five-year deal with Providence.

“Hodgson is a New York native who was an assistant for Nate Oats at both Buffalo and Alabama,” Goodman added.

Providence is in need of a rebuild. The school struggled the last few seasons under former head coach Kim English. English finished the 2025-26 season with a 15-18 record.

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“We appreciate Kim and his staff for their efforts over the past three seasons leading our men's basketball team,” Providence athletic director Steve Napolillo said in a statement, per ESPN. “We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

The Friars compete in a competitive Big East, where they face blue-blood programs like UConn and Villanova. St. John's has seen a resurgence the last few seasons with Rick Pitino at the helm. Creighton and Seton Hall have also had success in recent years.

Hodgson will now be coaching his third program in as many seasons. He spent two years at Arkansas State, from 2023-25. Then he spent this season at South Florida.

Providence last made the NCAA tournament in 2023.