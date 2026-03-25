The Washington Commanders own the No. 7 pick in next month's NFL draft, and they have a deep pool of talent to choose from. One of the names being floated around for the Commanders is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

On the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said it would “make sense” for Love to be selected by Washington.

“I could see Washington being interested in a player like Jeremiyah Love. Seven would be the spot,” said Schefter.

Fans got very excited about the possibility of landing Love. Schefter, however, guested on The Team 980 and clarified his remark, stressing that he was only predicting and “not reporting.”

“Let me be very clear, I've never spoken to Washington about Jeremiyah Love. Never once, okay? But I've spoken to a lot of people about Jeremiyah Love and the kind of player he is,” said Schefter, as quoted by Commanders Wire's Ivan Lambert.

“I also know that Washington has been in the running back market. We've got a great player. There's a real chance he (Love) may get past (number) four or five, and six. If that real great player gets past four (through six), wouldn't it make sense to take him at seven?”

Article Continues Below

Love had an exceptional third year at Notre Dame, leading the team to a 10-2 record. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also tallying 27 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He was named a Unanimous All-American.

Love, who was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, will instantly boost the Commanders' offense if they get him.

Last month, Washington coach Dan Quinn had a telling comment when asked about the prospect of picking the 20-year-old running back.

Washington missed the playoffs last season with a 5-12 record.