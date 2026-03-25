The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to make a deep playoff run. They have made the playoffs in seven of eight years as a franchise, winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. The team brought in star players at the trade deadline, including the Golden Knights trading for Rasmus Anderson.

While the team stockpiled talent for the upcoming playoff run, they have also lost seven of their last ten games. Now, head coach Bruce Cassidy is talking about what has to change to make a playoff run, per Danny Webster of The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Those are our top guys. They’ve struggled at 5-on-5 and the power play. They’ve got to get their confidence back to make plays. You can get away with it for a while, but it’s a number of games now. It’s got to change for us,” Cassidy said.

It has been a dreadful offensive stretch for the Golden Knights. In their last five games, they have managed just five goals. The team is 16th in the NHL this season, scoring 3.11 goals per game. Since returning from the Olympic break, the team has just five wins and is averaging 2.26 goals per game, one of the worst marks in the NHL.

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While Cassidy did not call out any specific player, there have been some who are clearly struggling. Jack Eichel has just six points in his last 13 games, while Mark Stone had just two in eight games before an injury. Mitch Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev have been the most productive players as of late, each with 11 points in their last 13 games.

The Golden Knights are now 32-26-14 on the year, which places them in third in the Pacific Division. That places them in third in the Division, and just four points in front of the Los Angeles Kings for a playoff spot. They return to the ice on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers.