Before they knew it, Rutgers basketball found a star with Dylan Harper. It's not often that a program sees a developed freshman, but the Scarlet Knights found their guy. For starters, he posted 34 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Not to mention, he also shot 50% from the field and three and knocked down 12 of his 14 free throws.

Those are video game numbers that the freshman is putting up with ease. On the season, he's averaging 19.2 points per game. As a freshman, the number is beyond impressive. Also, he's shooting 47% from the field, so his shots aren't garbage. He's consistently attacking the rim and putting pressure on the defense.

Despite the gouging statistical averages, Rutgers basketball hasn't performed up to their expectations. After being in the AP Top 25 poll at the beginning of the season, they've taken a hit. Once conference play began, that's when a majority of the problems arose.

However, it wasn't all on the Scarlet Knights play. They had their star freshman, Ace Bailey, be sidelined for quite some time. Plus, Bailey and Harper are freshmen and are learning the ropes of college basketball. Furthermore, the Big Ten conference has plenty of players who are three or four-year players.

Dylan Harper has been the highlight of Rutgers' basketball

Throughout his first and possibly lone season with Rutgers basketball, Harper has had many eyes on him. Plenty of NBA veterans and some of the league's best are tuning into Scarlet Knight games. For instance, Harper has drawn comparisons to James Harden by NBA personnel.

After all, the latter had a successful stint with Arizona State basketball and went No. 3 in the 2009 NBA Draft. When Harden's career wraps up, he'll likely be in the Hall of Fame. While it's hard to say if Harper can reach that pinnacle, being compared to one of the league's best is a compliment.

No matter what, there's plenty of the season left for Harper to showcase his brilliance. If Rutgers basketball wants a shot at the tournament, though, they'll need to string together some wins. Even though Harper is a great player, relying on just him isn't a recipe for success.

The 6-10 record in conference play isn't encouraging, to say the least. Still, Harper will do all he can to put Rutgers basketball in a prime position to compete in the tournament. However, a stout Big Ten conference will make matters all the more difficult in the coming weeks.