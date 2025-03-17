The Southeastern Conference (SEC) made history in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, with 14 of its 16 teams earning spots in the 68-team field. This achievement surpasses the Big East’s 2011 record of 11 tournament selections. The conference didn’t just dominate in numbers—it brought elite talent as well. Auburn and Florida secured No. 1 seeds, while Tennessee and Alabama claimed No. 2 spots. In total, six SEC teams were seeded in the top four, highlighting the league’s depth and strength.

The SEC quickly asserted its dominance as the top conference in college basketball this season. Before conference play even started, SEC teams posted a 59-19 record against other power conferences. Overall, they won 89% of their non-conference matchups, with 14 teams having been ranked in the AP Top 25 at some point during the season.

That’s why it was never really a question of if the SEC would break the Big East’s record, but rather by how much. The only SEC teams that had no shot at an NCAA tournament bid heading into Selection Sunday were South Carolina and LSU, who struggled through conference play with a combined 5-31 record.

Every other SEC team posted a winning overall record and secured at least six victories in conference play. With that depth, it’s fair to ask whether a lower-seeded SEC squad could make a deep run to the Final Four.

Back in 2011, the Big East sent 11 teams to the NCAA tournament, but only one reached the Final Four—UConn. The Huskies, who finished ninth in the conference with a 9-9 record, secured a No. 3 seed after winning the Big East tournament. Riding that momentum, they extended their winning streak all the way to a national championship, defeating Butler 53-41 in what is widely considered one of the least memorable title games in modern college basketball history.

While nothing is guaranteed in March Madness, no other conference enters the tournament with as many legitimate title contenders.

Kentucky secured a No. 3 seed, while Texas A&M landed at No. 4, showcasing the conference’s strength at the top. The depth is just as impressive, with Ole Miss and Missouri earning No. 6 seeds, Mississippi State at No. 8, and Oklahoma and Georgia both slotted as No. 9 seeds. Lower-seeded teams like Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Texas could also make noise, sitting at No. 10 and No. 11. With such a strong presence, the SEC has a real shot at producing the 2025 national champion.

The SEC’s record-breaking 14-team bid had been anticipated for days. On Friday, Commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN he felt the number was “justified,” pointing to the league’s strong performance throughout the season.