Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson gave fans another reason to talk when they were spotted enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills this week, TMZ reports. The Miami Heat center, who is in Los Angeles for games against the Clippers and Lakers, took time to share a meal with the WNBA superstar. The duo dined at Novikov, a chic Mediterranean and Italian restaurant, before leaving together in the same vehicle, further fueling relationship rumors.

Although the pair avoided being photographed side-by-side, the timing and details of their outing have raised eyebrows. This date occurred just one day after Adebayo sat out of the Heat’s matchup against the Clippers due to a lower back injury. His status for the game against the Lakers remains uncertain, but his chemistry with Wilson seems to be flourishing.

This isn’t the first time the two stars have been seen together. They were previously spotted in Indianapolis last September, shortly after Wilson shattered the WNBA single-season scoring record. Adebayo even took to social media to applaud her achievement, tweeting “U’naimous” in admiration.

A Love Story in the Making?

While neither Adebayo nor Wilson has officially confirmed their relationship, their actions speak volumes. Wilson attended a Miami-Dade County ceremony where Adebayo received a key to the city, showing her support during a milestone moment. Their shared public appearances and mutual admiration have only added to the speculation surrounding their bond.

Wilson, known for keeping her personal life under wraps, continues to celebrate those closest to her while maintaining a level of privacy. Recently, she left a sweet comment on a former teammate’s romantic post, showing her warm and affectionate side. But her moments with Adebayo hint at something deeper—a connection that fans are eager to see unfold.

As two of basketball’s brightest stars, Bam Adebayo and Wilson are managing busy schedules while finding time for each other. Whether it’s celebrating career highs or sharing a quiet evening, their rumored romance has captured attention, leaving fans excited for what’s next.