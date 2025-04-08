Two days after South Carolina women's basketball was blown out of the national championship game against UConn, Gamecocks fans got some good news. Ta'Niya Latson, the leading scorer in Division I women's basketball this season, will transfer to Dawn Staley and South Carolina.

Latson, a guard from Florida State, put up 25.2 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. She will reunite with Raven Johnson, South Carolina guard and Latson's high school teammate.

“A birdie just flew in nest!! 🐔🐔🐔,” Staley tweeted on Tuesday, something she's made a habit of whenever South Carolina is on the verge of landing a commitment.

As for Latson, she made her announcement via Instagram, writing in the caption, “Feelin’ cocky! 🐔❤️.”

Latson said goodbye to her Florida State team on Monday, thanking her coaches and teammates in Tallahassee.

“This place has challenged me and helped me grow both on and off the court,” Latson wrote on Instagram. “It gave me a platform to make a name for myself, and for that Florida State will always be a place I call home.”

Raven Johnson will also return to the South Carolina women's basketball team

Johnson, a redshirt senior, also announced her return via social media on Tuesday while she was celebrating Latson's commitment.

“LET’S RUN IT BACK TWIN!!!! @NiyaLatson,” she wrote via X, along with, “Always got my twin back!!! #REUNITED”

She even lent her coaching staff some advice as to what should be next on their offseason to-do list.

“Now, let me go get us a post player!!!! 😂😂😂,” she added.

Johnson started all 39 games she played for South Carolina this year, averaging 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. An All-SEC selection her junior year, Johnson followed that up in 2024-25 by being named to the league's All-Defensive team. She will man a Gamecocks backcourt that is set to lose Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall.

She earned a fifth year of eligibility after missing almost her entire freshman season with a knee injury.