The Florida basketball team got some good news on Tuesday as star big man Alex Condon will return to the program for another season. Condon has been testing the NBA Draft waters, but he decided that it is in his best interest to come back to Florida for one more season. Condon was a major player on the Gators' national title team, and he is coming back to go for a second in a row.

“NEWS: Alex Condon will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Florida, he told ESPN,” Jonathan Givony said in a post. “Condon played an integral role in Florida's national championship run, and will have a major say in the Gators' hopes of repeating.”

