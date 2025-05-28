Tyon Grant-Foster has committed to playing his final college basketball season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Grant-Foster has had a roller coaster of a college career, starting at Kansas and then DePaul and Grand Canyon for the past two seasons.

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Grant-Foster finalized his commitment to the Gonzaga Bulldogs and will spend his final season in college basketball in Spokane, Wash., learning from head coach Mark Few.

After starting his career at Indian Hills Community College, Grant-Foster will be one of the oldest players in college basketball next season.

He will have one more season of eligibility due to a waiver, but the status of that waiver is still up in the air. Grant-Foster's career started in 2018 in community college, and then he went to Kansas because it was so close to home, only playing sparingly.

Tyon Grant-Foster had cardiac episode while at DePaul

He transferred to DePaul the following season, but in his first game for the Blue Demons, he collapsed on the floor due to a cardiac arrest. He underwent multiple heart surgeries and didn't see the court for almost two seasons.

Once medically cleared, Grant-Foster became a superstar at Grand Canyon for the 2023-24 season, averaging 20.1 points per game and winning WAC Player of the Year. His production dipped this past season, but he still averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Foster is a great athlete and has only gotten better as a basketball player, but an issue that he needs to work on is his three-point shooting after having a 23.2% shooting percentage last season.

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs feel like a perfect fit for Foster to showcase his strengths because of the up-tempo style they use, where he can showcase his athleticism and not have to rely on some of his limited shooting from behind the arc.

He joins former Arizona State and Virginia Tech transfers Adam Miller and Jalen Warley out of the Transfer Portal. Davis Fogle and Parker Jefferson, four- and three-star recruits from the high school ranks, also join the class.

The Bulldogs are gearing up for another NCAA Tournament run after making their 26th straight last season.