The Houston basketball team got big news on Tuesday as Milos Uzan decided to return to the program for another season. Uzan decided to test the NBA Draft waters after the Cougars' trip to the national championship game, but he is not keeping his name in. This is obviously huge news for Houston, but it does have some ripple effects on the rest of the roster.

“NEWS: Houston guard Milos Uzan is withdrawing from the NBA Draft process and will return to Houston for his senior season, source told @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post.

Milos Uzan had a big season last year for the Houston basketball team as he ended up averaging 11.4 points per game, 4.3 assists per game and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Uzan has now played three seasons of college basketball, and they have all been productive. He also gotten better as his career has gone on, and that's always good to see.

This past season was Uzan's first at Houston as he spent the first two years of his career with Oklahoma. He played well with the Sooners and then decided that he wanted to transfer to play for the Cougars. He will spend one more season with the team, but his decision to return did drive out a transfer commit.

Houston basketball loses commitment from Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs

Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs committed to Houston when Milos Uzan was still testing out the NBA Draft, but now that Uzan is returning, Isaacs is leaving. He flipped his commitment to Texas A&M on Tuesday.

“Former Creighton point guard Pop Isaacs flipped his commitment from Houston to Texas A&M, per On3’s Pete Nakos,” a report from On3 said. “He initially committed to Houston on April 8th.”

Pop Isaacs is a four-star transfer portal player, according to 247Sports. He is the #47 player in this year's portal, and the #12 PG.

“Pop Isaacs has to get healthy after a serious hip surgery that forced him to miss the rest of what had the looks of a promising 2024-25 campaign at Creighton, but when he's right, Isaacs can be a top-two option for a bunch of high-major clubs,” his transfer scouting report reads. “The 6-foot-2 guard has a quick trigger and is just wired to hunt buckets. He's likely best-suited playing alongside another primary ball-handler. Houston looks like the perfect fit, on paper.”

The Houston basketball team did lose a commitment from Isaacs, but it is worth the trade off as the Cougars are getting one of their best players back from a season ago.