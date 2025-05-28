Yaxel Lendeborg is joining the Michigan basketball team after all. The UAB transfer committed to the Wolverines earlier this offseason, but he was still testing out the NBA Draft process. There was a chance that he would never suit up for the Maize and Blue, but he decided on Tuesday that he will play for the Wolverines.

“While it's been and still is a dream of mine to play in the NBA, I feel the development and growth as a player and a person I will gain at the University of Michigan will be very beneficial,” Lendeborg said, according to an article from ESPN.

After seeing what Michigan head coach Dusty May did with this transfers last year, this program was tough to turn down.

“It's amazing what Dusty May did with Danny Wolf,” Lendeborg added. “I would watch his games this season and say, ‘Man, I wish that was me.' I'm trying to bring the same type of versatility he brought to Michigan.”

Article Continues Below

Yaxel Lendeborg was the best player in this year’s college basketball transfer portal, and he immediately makes the Michigan basketball team a Final Four favorite. He is an outstanding player, and it took a lot of time for him to develop into what he is today. In fact, video games used to be what he really excelled in.

“I was more into video games than basketball for most of my life,” Lendeborg said. “I would play 19 hours a day; it was a religion for me. I wasn't the best student. My mom forced me to get on a plane to Arizona. That was the best thing that ever happened to me. I went from there to UAB, where Andy Kennedy was a father figure for me. This past summer was really the first time I ever had a real organized workout plan. I'm just scratching the surface on the player I can evolve into, and with more work I can reach that potential.”

Dusty May led Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament title in year one and a Sweet 16 berth. What does year two have in store?