When the Arkansas basketball season ended, Adou Thiero decided that he was going to test out the NBA Draft process while leaving the door open to return to the Razorbacks. Thiero has now officially made his decision as he will stay in the NBA Draft and forego his senior season at Arkansas. Thiero spent the first two years at Kentucky with head coach John Calipari before following him to Fayetteville. He will be a tough player to replace.

“NEWS: Arkansas' Adou Thiero will keep his name in the 2025 NBA Draft, agent Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN,” Jonathan Givony said.

Adou Thiero has had a very impressive college career, and he seems poised for success at the next level as well. He never lit up the box score during his Kentucky days, but he made a big leap with the Arkansas basketball team. This past season, Thiero averaged 15.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game. The 6'8″ junior shot nearly 55% from the floor.

Thiero is everything that scouts are looking for. He didn't have a three-point shot at Arkansas, but he is polished in every other area of the game.

“Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, Thiero possesses ideal size, length and athleticism for a forward in the modern NBA,” his NBA Draft profile reads. “He is an aggressive offensive rebounder and has the ability to consistently finish above the rim. Thiero is also a menace on the defensive end, as he proficiently uses his length to create turnovers and erase shots at the rim.”

It's looking like Thiero will end up being a second round draft pick, but there is a chance that he is a late first-rounder. In terms of what he needs to work on to reach his full potential, it's definitely the deep shot.

“Thiero’s ceiling will ultimately be decided by how his 3-point shot develops, but his elite athleticism and impressive length give him a solid floor as an impactful defender who can crash the glass and finish at the rim,” his profile addes. “Thiero’s game is reminiscent of Jalen Johnson and Noah Clowney coming out of college as lengthy defenders who can be used in small-ball lineups and get to the rim by cutting off-ball or running in transition.”

John Calipari has been fortunate to have Adou Thiero with him on the Arkansas basketball team, and also at Kentucky. Now, he has to find someone to replace the lengthy weapon.