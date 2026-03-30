Dedan Thomas Jr. rose as one of the top portal entries after leaving UNLV in 2025. He returned to the College Basketball Transfer Portal market nearly a week ago by exiting LSU basketball.

The NCAA portal will officially open April 7. This time Thomas brings Southeastern Conference experience at his next stop.

Baton Rouge helped sharpen his game by averaging 16.2 points per contest. He also showed his facilitator side in dishing out 7.1 assists. His next team will love how he takes care of the basketball, as Thomas delivered a career low in turnovers this past season.

He's overcoming a foot ailment, though, that bottled him to 15 starts. Plus Matt McMahon's departure persuaded Thomas to re-enter the portal. The Tigers since pivoted back to Will Wade as head coach.

Regardless, Thomas will have some suitors in the NCAA market. He can boost the point guard position at one of these three spots.

Iowa rises as fit for Dedan Thomas

Star Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz dropped a recruiting sales pitch about playing guard at Iowa.

His development and words should win over Thomas. Head coach Ben McCollum must replace Stirtz, who collaborated with him at Drake and NCAA Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State. Stirtz leaves averaging 19.7 PPG in his lone campaign at Iowa City.

But McCollum's guard-heavy attack isn't the only selling point for Thomas.

Iowa enters 2026-27 fueling Final Four chatter after its stunning Elite Eight run. The soon second-year head coach needs guard help. Thomas should have zero trouble adjusting to the Big Ten after briefly starring in the SEC.

Thomas and St. John's a pairing to watch

Rick Pitino rebuilt the Red Storm off portal entries. Stars Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins, even second round hero Dylan Darling came from other universities.

The latter is eligible to come back. Fellow guard Ian Jackson boosts the backcourt if he returns (came to St. John's via North Carolina).

But adding Thomas increases the Red Storm's Final Four chances.

Pitino lacked a true scoring guard and passer during this latest Big East title run. Thomas becomes an instant upgrade if the national title winning coach makes a run at him.

SEC power can nab Thomas and boost Final Four chances

Tennessee is another envisioning the round of four next season. Especially with fans growing tired of the consecutive Elite Eight appearances.

Head coach Rick Barnes needs a guard upgrade to make it happen. He thrived with a 6-foot-1 PG in Ja'Kobi Gillespie this past season. But he's a senior heading for the exit, and opening the door for a new leading scorer in Knoxville.

Barnes and the Volunteers can get bold and prevent Thomas from leaving SEC country. Thomas should love Barnes' history of handing the PG power. He even rode a smaller guard named TJ Ford to the Final Four in 2003 while with Texas.

The Vols hand Thomas guard freedom and a national title contender if he stays in the SEC.