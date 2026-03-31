Despite their respective standings in the table, the Toronto Raptors come into their game against the Detroit Pistons defending a two-game lead. The Pistons have lost twice on the trot but still hold a four-game lead over the No. 2 Boston Celtics with a 54-21 record.

Detroit rested several key players, including Cade Cunningham, in their loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder and are expected to follow a similar strategy against Toronto. The Raptors, meanwhile, have their hands tied due to a crowded injury report that has multiple confirmed absentees.

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable due to right heel inflammation while Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out due to right foot plantar fasciitis. RJ Barrett is probable due to left shoulder stiffness while Collin Murray-Boyles is also questionable due to a lower back injury.

Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley injury status vs. Pistons

Given Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable, his availability remains uncertain heading into a game with clear playoff implications. The forward has already missed the last two games with heel inflammation, and his absence would significantly impact Toronto’s offense, particularly with Immanuel Quickley sidelined.

Toronto enters the matchup at 42–32 (5th in the East), holding a narrow cushion in a tightly packed standings race where seeds 5 through 10 are separated by just a few games. The Raptors have built recent momentum, including a 139–87 blowout over Orlando, the second-largest victory margin in franchise history.

Without Quickley, Toronto has leaned heavily on secondary stars. That places additional pressure on Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

Barnes is coming off a 23-point, 15-assist performance and has recorded 10+ assists in four straight games, while also becoming the first player this season with 100+ steals and 100+ blocks. Regardless, Barrett, who is averaging 21.5 points per game in March with nine games in which he has scored over 20, is expected to play. He produced 24 points in the recent win over Orlando.

The Pistons (54–21, 1st in East) are likely to be without Cade Cunningham due to a collapsed lung and can also be expected to be several stars for this one. They already look to have one eye on the playoffs and were yet to submit their final injury report before the game.

Raptors injury report

Brandon Ingram – Questionable (Right heel inflammation)

RJ Barrett – Probable (Left shoulder stiffness)

Immanuel Quickley – Out (Right foot plantar fasciitis)

Collin Murray-Boyles – Questionable (Lower back spasms)

Jamison Battle – Out (Not with team)

Chucky Hepburn – Out (G League – Two-Way)

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Out (G League – Assignment)

Pistons injury report

Cade Cunningham – Out (Collapsed lung)

Jalen Duren – Questionable (Knee)

Tobias Harris – Questionable (Hip)

Duncan Robinson – Questionable (Hip)

Isaiah Stewart – Questionable (Calf)