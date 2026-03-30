Syracuse basketball dipped to the past in landing Gerry McNamara for its head coach opening. McNamara played on Orange teams led by Jim Boeheim and became used to March Madness runs.

McNamara enters a much different Orange program, however. This one hasn't seen the NCAA Tournament since 2020-21.

A graduating senior asked about the tourney slump Monday. This sports journalism major admitted he never saw Syracuse play in March Madness during his time as a student.

“I came back to change that,” McNamara bluntly said.

The incoming head coach added how “it's a shame” that Syracuse has created a streak of missing the madness.

"I came back to change that." A student reporter who is graduating in May told Gerry McNamara he never saw Syracuse play an NCAA tournament game. His response is exactly what Cuse fans want to hear 🍊🔥 pic.twitter.com/SljpakrpzA — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 30, 2026

“Part of college in being a student at Syracuse is the basketball team needs to be good,” McNamara said. “That should be non-negotiable. It should be part of your journey as a student. It should be so much fun because the basketball team is so good.”

He included how “the place was jumping” when he played in front of the Orange crowd. McNamara sent one more message.

“I'm going to do my best to work my rear end off to change it,” McNamara added.

He'll need to address the roster immediately. McNamara took the first step by meeting with prominent Syracuse figures. Including learning about the player's academics and their time management habits.

He must lean into the College Basketball Transfer Portal to fill his first Orange roster. Perhaps Siena players will jump over and join the now former Saints head coach.

McNamara immediately is operating in a much different CBB compared to the time he shot hoops for the national title winner Boeheim. But his goal is bringing the Orange back into the 68-team field by 2027.