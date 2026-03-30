Following his departure to become a head coach at Kentucky, former Jackson State head coach Mo Williams has released a statement. He officially confirmed his departure and reflected on his tenure at the institution.

The full statement is below:

“I want to thank Ashley Robinson for giving me the opportunity to come back home and lead the Jackson State men's basketball program. To be able to come back to Jackson and lead the hometown team is something I did not take lightly, and I want to thank AD Robinson and the university for believing in me. My family and I will always call Jackson home, and I want to thank the fans and alumni for the love and support they showed us over the last four years, and showing why we love Jackson. To everyone associated with the program over the last four years, know that the work you put in did not go unnoticed and thank you for the buy-in and the hard work over my tenure. I wish nothing but the best to Jackson State as they move forward.”

Jackson State Vice President of Athletics Ashley Robinson spoke about Williams in a statement, saying, “I want to thank Mo for what he has done for Jackson State men's basketball. His commitment to coming back home and elevating the program to compete at a high level speaks volumes about his character and work ethic. We are grateful for his leadership and impact, and we wish him nothing but success at Kentucky.”

Williams joined Jackson State in the 2022-2023 season after serving as head coach of Alabama State for two seasons. In his time with the Tigers, he accrued a 37-17 record. One of the key victories of his tenure was the team's clutch victory over SEC program Mizzou on a last-second buzzer beater from Chase Adams.

Jackson State had a down season as opposed to their standards under Williams in the 2025-2026 season. They finished the year 12-21 overall and 10-8 in conference. While they won their opening-round matchup against Grambling State in the SWAC tournament, they lost to Florida A&M 70-60.