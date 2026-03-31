Rui Hachimura admitted he had a moment of surprise during the Los Angeles Lakers 120–101 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night, revealing he briefly forgot that former teammate Anthony Davis had been traded to Washington.

Hachimura shared the moment during his postgame media availability, as captured by Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It was funny because during the timeout I was looking at the bench and then I saw AD and I was shocked. I totally forgot about it, you know. So, I went to say hi to him… he just got to D.C. and you know, I was there in D.C. for three years so I have people and all that so.”

Hachimura added that he believes the situation in Washington could be beneficial for Davis as he adjusts to a new environment.

“I think it’s a good situation for him. I hope the best for him and I was happy to see him.”

Davis’ move to Washington came as part of a major February trade that reshaped both rosters. The Mavericks sent Davis along with guards Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley III, along with two first-round picks and three second-round selections.

"I was looking at the bench, and then I saw [Anthony Davis], and I was shocked. I was like, wait. I totally forgot about it." Lakers' Rui Hachimura on forgetting that AD was a member of the Wizards 😭 (via @DStarkand)pic.twitter.com/fXZ02WjBaV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

Rui Hachimura delivers vs. Wizards as ex-Lakers star Anthony Davis remains sidelined

Hachimura, who spent three seasons with Washington before joining Los Angeles in 2023, faced his former team in Monday’s matchup, though Davis did not play as he continues to deal with a hand injury.

On the court, Hachimura contributed 14 points and six rebounds while shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 1-for-3 from three-point range, along with a made free throw. His efficient performance helped support a balanced Lakers effort in the win.

The Lakers improved to 49–26 with the victory as they continue building momentum ahead of the postseason. Los Angeles is set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Washington, meanwhile, fell to 17–58 on the season. The Wizards will remain at home for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (41-34) on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Hachimura’s candid admission provided a lighthearted moment following the game, underscoring the adjustments players continue to make in the wake of significant midseason roster moves.