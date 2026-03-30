Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock is departing the institution to join Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis. Rumors swirled quickly about the move, but it was officially confirmed by Alabama State on Sunday evening.

Madlock spoke about his departure in a statement, saying, “I would like to thank Dr. Ross and Dr. Cable for their leadership and support during my time as the head men's basketball coach. My family and I would like to thank Hornet Nation for their love and support. During that magical 2024-2025 season, history was truly made. To all my former players, student managers, trainers, administrators, and assistant coaches, you have been so influential in my growth as a coach. Alabama State University and the city of Montgomery will always have a special place in my heart.”

Alabama State's Director of Athletics Jason Cable also released a statement about Madlock's departure, saying, “Coach Madlock did a commendable job leading our men's basketball program,” Alabama State Vice President and Director of Athletics said. “In just three seasons, he transformed the program into a 20-win team, a SWAC champion, and a history-making NCAA Tournament team that won the first tournament game in the history of the program.”

Madlock is well known for Alabama State's success in the 2024-2025 season. They won the SWAC Championship and pulled off a thrilling victory over Saint Francis that gave the program it's first NCAA tournament victory. Now, Madlock is making his return to his alma mater to reunite with Hardaway and the Tigers. He'd previously been a part of Hardaway's coaching staff before embarking on a journey as a head coach.