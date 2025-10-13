On the floor, South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts can score at will and grab rebounds. However, she fell victim to a torn ACL, which ended her senior season before it had even begun, per College Sports Network.

Nevertheless, Kitts is choosing to stay optimistic by posting on Instagram, anticipating great things for the program.

“Thank you to Everyone who has reached out with Love and Support”, Kitts posted. “I recently suffered an ACL tear and, unfortunately, will be out for this season. While this isn't how I hoped my senior season would go, I'm trusting God's timing and purpose. I'll continue to lead, support, and push my team from the sidelines. We have big things ahead!”

Last year, Kitts averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. South Carolina made it to the National Championship game before being defeated by UConn 82-59. In that game, Kitts finished with 9 points and 6 rebounds while playing 30 minutes.

Altogether, she has averaged 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during her tenure at South Carolina. Additionally, Kitts has garnered various honors while playing under Dawn Staley.

Article Continues Below

In 2024, she helped lead the Gamecocks to an undefeated season and a national title. Also, Kitts won the SEC Tournament MVP and NCAA Birmingham Regional MVP in 2025.

On the international front, she received gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U18 AmeriCup and 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup.

What to expect from South Carolina in 2025-2026

Kitts isn't the only major loss affecting the Gamecocks this year. Also, Ashlyn Watkins will be taking a year off after going through recent legal troubles.

However, they will have Raven Johnson, Maddy McDaniel, and Joyce Edwards returning. Plus, South Carolina scored big in the transfer portal by obtaining high scorer Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State.

Latson finished last season averaging 25.2 points. 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game as well as being the DI leading scorer. Even with the absence of select few elite talent, South Carolina is certainly expected to remain one of the top programs in the nation.