The St Bonaventure men's basketball team began its season with plenty of fireworks, including some that proved to be imaginary. During Monday's 69-63 victory versus Bradley, which was part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, former NBA insider and current Bonnies general manager Adrian Wojnarowski was at the center of falsely reported controversy.

Scott Hughes, who is labeled a “credentialed men's college basketball reporter,” according to his X profile, posted that the man known as Woj had a heated altercation with the officials and was ejected from the proceedings. Flummoxed fans tried to envision the image of an irate Wojnarowski leaving South Carolina's Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. They did not have to for long, however, as multiple people discredited the so-called “report.”

“Got multiple texts about this at half,” @GfedGoCrazy remarked. “Can confirm Woj is good.” The account posted a photo showing the former ESPN reporter sitting behind the Bonnies' bench. Those who were still skeptical got hit with more insight.

“Kicking myself for doing this but… From the St. Bonaventure athletic department: ‘That report is completely false. There was no exchange, much less altercation, between Woj and officials whatsoever, and Woj is still watching the game as we speak,'” Jake Fenner of Daily Mail Sport relayed.

Article Continues Below

Got multiple texts about this at half. Can confirm Woj is good😂 (And will be on the 100 stadium guest list🫡) https://t.co/L6OElaISY3 pic.twitter.com/Y67IZj7Dg7 — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) November 3, 2025

Longtime reporters like Seth Davis and Jeff Goodman scolded Hughes for his post, as everyone else tried to make sense of things. Wojnarowski and St. Bonaventure did not have time to get caught up with any social media hoax, for they were locked in a tense battle with Bradley. The Atlantic 10 squad trailed 57-56 with less than seven minutes remaining and were tied with the Braves in the final 1:15. Darryl Simmons II, who scored a game-high 24 points, drained the 3-pointer that put the Bonnies up for good.

The junior guard added five rebounds, four assists and three steals to his impressive performance. St. Bonaventure basketball gets its campaign started on the right note, and Curt Gowdy Media Award recipient Adrian Wojnarowski, despite what was going around on the internet, did in fact get to witness it.

The program will try to keep the momentum rolling when it faces Canisius on Saturday.