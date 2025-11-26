The Boston Red Sox shook the league with the Sonny Gray trade, but their moves don’t stop there. MLB Free Agency shifted again this week, and the Red Sox suddenly found themselves back in the center of every conversation as the Gray deal reframed their offseason and revived Kyle Schwarber speculation. The rotation upgrade landed first, but the ripple effect brought the focus right back to Red Sox free agency and the search for a bat who can tilt the field the moment he steps into Fenway Park.

Red Sox executive Craig Breslow didn’t push the idea away. When asked about hitters, Schwarber included, he said talks were “still pretty early,” noting that free agents are still “getting a feel for the market.” That honesty kept the reunion talk alive. Kyle Schwarber remains one of the few sluggers who proved he could supercharge the Red Sox's lineup, and fans haven’t forgotten how quickly he changed the 2021 stretch run.

What the Gray trade means for the Red Sox’s next steps

The Sonny Gray move wasn’t only about immediate stability for Boston. Breslow explained the broader intent behind the timing. “I don’t want to paint ourselves into a corner here,” the Red Sox executive said. “We felt like there was an opportunity to upgrade our rotation in 2026, and we did that. It’s early in the offseason. There are still opportunities that I anticipate materializing. Exactly what they look like, I’m not sure. But we’re not going to close off any chance to make the team better.”

Those words keep every door open, including the one with Schwarber’s name on it. His swing fits Fenway, his personality fits the room, and his October resume matches everything the Red Sox hope to restore. Nothing is close, but nothing is ruled out either — and that space can be dangerous for the rest of the league.

So after landing Gray, one question remains: is the Red Sox's biggest swing this MLB Free Agency still waiting?