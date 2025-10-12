Former NBA Insider and ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski may have retired from the job that made him a staple in the basketball community for years. However, Woj has continued to make major moves in his new job as the General Manager of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men's basketball program.

On October 11, the Bonnies held what was their first NBA/G League Pro Day at the NBPA’s training facility in midtown New York, with Wojnarowski reposting a celebratory post thanking the executives and scouts of the 23 NBA teams who participated.

“Thank you to the executives and scouts of 23 NBA franchises who evaluated the Bonnies’ Pro Day at @TheNBPA in Manhattan today,” the post read.

"Thank you to the executives and scouts of 23 NBA franchises who evaluated the Bonnies' Pro Day at @TheNBPA in Manhattan today," the post read.

Thank you to the executives and scouts of 23 NBA franchises who evaluated the Bonnies' Pro Day at @TheNBPA in Manhattan today. St. Bonaventure hosted the only 2025 mid-major Pro Day in the NCAA and became the first ever to hold the event off campus. #BeABonnieBeAPro

The program became the first to host a mid-major Pro Day in the NCAA this year, becoming the first-ever to host such an event off-campus. Scouts and executives from a total of 23 NBA teams participated, with the graphic also featuring the logos of the franchises that sent representatives.

A number of teams, including the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks attended the event.

“The first Bonnies Pro Day is a tremendous opportunity for NBA and G League front office executives to scout our players in a competitive practice and workout environment,” Woj said about the event, per the Bonnies' official website.

The 56-year-old said that the event was a result of the Bonnies’ “unparalleled relationships with the league's decision-makers,” claiming that it will help keep their players “front-and-center in the eyes and minds of organizations” in a way very few mid-major programs in the country are able to.

“To have the Pro Day in midtown Manhattan at a world-class facility like the National Basketball Players Association makes it an even more ideal setting for the NBA and the Bonnies come together,” Woj continued, expressing his delight for the event.

Former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was also spotted at the pro day, making it a major step forward for the program.