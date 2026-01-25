The Xavier basketball team has a new head coach this season in Richard Pitino. Richard is the son of Rick Pitino, who is the head coach at St. John's. On Saturday, Rick Pitino got his 900th college win as a head coach after defeating his son's Xavier team.

Following the game, Xavier coach Richard Pitino said it was an honor to see his dad get his 900th college victory.

“I’m happy for him that he got 900. I think he’s the best coach to ever coach college basketball… he’s a phenomenal coach but I’m really lucky to have him as a father,” Richard Pitino said, per Cincinnati sports reporter Mike Petraglia.

St. John's defeated Xavier in a Big East battle, 88-83. Rick Pitino was mobbed by his St. John's players following the win. The legendary coach has been pretty much everywhere in his long career, including the NBA.

“I hope he continues to coach,” Richard Pitino added.

Xavier fell to 11-9 on the season with the loss. It looked like Xavier would pull out a win, but the St. John's club rallied back from a 16-point deficit to come out on top.

Following the game, Rick Pitino reflected on what it meant to win 900 college games.

“Nine hundred [wins] means that I’ve had longevity,” Rick Pitino said, per the New York Post. “I spent 10 years in the pros, and so 900 with 10 years in the pros is really something. I’m very thankful to all my players, to all my assistant coaches for helping me get there.”

St. John's is now 15-5 on the season after the win.