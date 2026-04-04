On Friday, Texas came up short against UCLA in the Final Four, 51-44. A loss that will linger for years to come for head coach Vic Schaefer, per Lindsey Gibbs of Power Plays.

“I think we feel like in our locker room that we let one get away,” Schaefer said. “I think this one will haunt me as the coach probably until the day I die.”

It was a hard-fought game that came down to the wire. Ultimately, the turning point came with under 30 seconds left. Madison Booker was pushing the ball in transition and took it all the way to the basket. Texas was trailing 47-44.

But UCLA center Lauren Betts was there to block the shot.

Ultimately, Texas finishes the season at 35-4, making its 20th Final Four appearance in program history. Kyla Oldacre led the way with 11 points and seven rebounds. Rori Harmon had a complete game with 8 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Jordan Lee finished with 7 points.

Meanwhile, Booker came away with 6 points and seven rebounds.

Schaefer has been the Longhorns' head coach since 2020. Along the way, he has led them to two Final Fours, including last year, when they lost to South Carolina.

Before Texas, Schaefer was the head coach at Mississippi State for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020. During that time, he led Mississippi State to two Final Fours in 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, Schaefer won the Naismith Women's Coach of the Year as well as the USBWA and WBCA Coach of the Year.

His current overall record is 480-212.