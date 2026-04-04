The fallout continues following UConn's 62-48 loss to South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday. Mainly, that has to do with the postgame verbal scuffle between head coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley.

Auriemma approached Staley, and they immediately began exchanging verbal blows. Eventually, they had to be separated by their assistant coaches and the officials.

Overall, Auriemma expressed frustration at the officiating and took it out on Staley.

After the game, UConn star Azzi Fudd spoke about the incident, per Sports Illustrated. In essence, Fudd was appreciative of playing for Auriemma as her college career came to an end.

“I sit back and I think about how insane it is that I was… able to play for the greatest coach to ever coach” Fudd said.

"I sit back and I think about how insane it is that I was… able to play for the greatest coach to ever coach." Azzi Fudd spoke on her time learning from Geno Auriemma 💙 pic.twitter.com/J2n6CsiQPZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2026

Fudd finished the game with 8 points and five rebounds. Now, Fudd is poised to become a top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13.

In total, Auriemma has coached UConn to 12 national championships since 1995 and, along the way, produced some of the most elite talent in the history of women's basketball. Among them are Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Paige Bueckers, and now Fudd.

Their loss to South Carolina marked their first and only loss of the year.

Meanwhile, South Carolina will face UCLA in the national championship game on Sunday. Also, Staley is looking to move on from the incident.

Immediately, Auriemma received widespread criticism for his actions. ESPN host Stephan A. Smith has called Auriemma “classless” in response.