After South Carolina defeated UConn in the national semifinal 62-48, things got heated. Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma traded verbal bars. Auriemma came to Staley's side with 0.1 seconds left in the game, and immediately, things got heated.

After their assistants and the officials separated both, Staley was heard saying, “I'm gonna beat Geno's a*s!”, per Danetra Williams/ClutchPoints.

"I'm gonna beat Geno's a*s!" – South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley 😳 (via @Coach_D_Forrest)pic.twitter.com/LsOFw8J0nA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

Later on, Auriemma didn't fully elaborate on what he said to Staley. When asked by reporters after the game, he said:

“Why would I say it? I said what I said, and obviously, she didn’t like it. I just told the truth.”

After the game, Auriemma spoke to ESPN's Holly Rowe about his frustration with the officiating. Meanwhile, Staley remained focused on moving forward and prioritizing the national championship game against UCLA on Sunday.

Auriemma has led UConn to 12 national championships throughout his decades-long career. Along the way, it produced some of the best talent in the history of women's basketball. At the same time, Auriemma has developed a reputation for being a hard-nosed coach.

Afterward, media personalities such as Stephen A. Smith criticized Auriemma for being “classeless” in the way he approached Staley.

Meanwhile, Staley has led South Carolina to three national championships and has produced some of the best players in the game as well. Plus, Staley is very much a take-no-prisoners coach who is protective of her players.

On Sunday, South Carolina will look to win its fourth national championship in program history, while UCLA will be going for its first in the NCAA era.