The NCAA women's final four has been filled with excitement. Certainly, that was the case in the national semifinal between UCLA and Texas. The Bruins came away victorious 51-44 and will meet South Carolina for the national title on Sunday.

Ultimately, it was the heroics of senior center Lauren Betts that carried UCLA to the promised land. With under 30 seconds, Texas was pushing the ball up the floor, trailing 47-44. Madison Booker drove to the basket, but Betts was there to block the shot.

In the end, UCLA made a pair of baskets to seal the victory. Afterward, Betts was very basic when describing the moment to ESPN's Holly Rowe, per SportsCenter.

“My instincts … It's just what I do,” Betts said. Altogether, Betts finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, as well as shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

"My instincts … It's just what I do." Lauren Betts joins @sportsiren to discuss her clutch block and what this @UCLAWBB team means to her 💙 pic.twitter.com/Vjxchhgw2l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

This season, Betts averaged 17.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Plus, Betts won Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the first player to win both honors in the same year.

During the tournament, Betts has put up historic numbers. Afterward, Betts is projected to be a high pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Some are expecting her to be drafted by the Washington Mystics.

Meanwhile, UCLA is looking to win its first NCAA national championship since the NCAA era began. In 1978, UCLA won its only national title under the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW).

They were coached by Billie Moore, led by Ann Meyers-Drysdale, and finished at 27-2.