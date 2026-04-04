The UConn women’s basketball team found itself at the center of a defining moment Friday night as it faced South Carolina under the March Madness Final Four spotlight. The Huskies’ scoring struggles and the Gamecocks’ defensive dominance ultimately defined a stunning semifinal result, ending one of the most impressive runs in the sport this season.

UConn entered the national semifinal undefeated and riding a 54-game winning streak. However, South Carolina controlled the tempo from the opening tip and never allowed the Huskies to settle into a consistent offensive rhythm. The Gamecocks dictated the physicality and forced difficult looks throughout the night.

As a result, UConn’s offensive issues became the central storyline. The Huskies finished with just 48 points on 31.1 percent shooting, marking their lowest scoring output of the season. South Carolina’s defense repeatedly disrupted the flow, particularly against key contributors who struggled to generate efficient offense.

The performance also carried historical significance. UConn had not been held below 50 points in any game since the 2022 national championship, which also came against South Carolina. That parallel added another layer to an already difficult defeat.

espnW noted the historic offensive dip in a graphic shared on X, formerly Twitter, underscoring how rare such a defensive performance is in a high-stakes Final Four semifinal.

“UConn's 48 points in the Final Four marks the first time they've been being held below 50 points in any game since the 2022 National Championship Game against South Carolina 😮”

UConn's 48 points in the Final Four marks the first time they've been being held below 50 points in any game since the 2022 National Championship Game against South Carolina 😮 pic.twitter.com/XZyEgfxAvj — espnW (@espnW) April 4, 2026

South Carolina’s defensive execution proved decisive. The Gamecocks won the rebounding battle 47–32 and limited second-chance opportunities, reinforcing their physical edge throughout the contest.

Ultimately, the semifinal showed how quickly momentum can shift on the sport’s biggest stage. For UConn, the loss ended a historic run, while South Carolina advanced with another statement performance.