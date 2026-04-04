The Los Angeles Lakers are facing mounting injury concerns as the regular season nears its conclusion, with uncertainty surrounding Austin Reaves adding to concerns following Luka Doncic’s latest diagnosis.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, Reaves recently underwent imaging for a rib/oblique issue, with his status still to be determined.

“Austin Reaves received imaging on his rib/oblique. Lakers are awaiting results. Status is TBD”

The update comes shortly after the Lakers lost Doncic to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The star guard suffered the injury during Thursday’s 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, exiting in the third quarter before undergoing an MRI on Friday.

Doncic has since been ruled out indefinitely and is expected to miss at least the final two weeks of the regular season. His absence presents a significant challenge for Los Angeles as it looks to maintain its positioning in the Western Conference standings.

Austin Reaves injury uncertainty grows as Lakers navigate stretch without Luka Doncic

Reaves’ potential absence would further complicate matters. The guard has emerged as a key contributor throughout the season, delivering career-best production across multiple categories. He is averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field, 36% from three-point range and 87.1% from the free-throw line across 51 games, including 45 starts.

His offensive consistency and playmaking have provided critical support alongside Doncic, making his health a focal point as the postseason approaches.

The Lakers enter the final stretch of the regular season with a 50-27 record, holding the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. With limited time remaining, maintaining that position will be a priority, particularly as injuries begin to affect the rotation.

Los Angeles is set to face the Dallas Mavericks (24-53) on Easter Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. The matchup presents an opportunity to stabilize, but the team’s outlook will largely depend on the availability of its key contributors.

With Doncic sidelined and Reaves’ status uncertain, the Lakers are navigating a critical stretch that could shape their postseason trajectory.