There are several NCAA basketball coaches calling for rules changes from the NCAA. One famous head coach, St. John's basketball mentor Rick Pitino, is giving his two cents on the situation.

“Everything I'm reading from college coaches is great stuff, but what's not being said, is that it’s no longer college basketball. It's professional basketball with budgets that rival the Euroleague. So pros have trade deadlines,” Pitino posted to X, formerly Twitter. “The G league is way below college basketball on a pay scale. Even two way players are way below. Unfortunately the game I've been in for over 40 years no longer exists.”

Pitino's remarks are in reference to former NBA G League players, who are now going back to college to play. Baylor also recently added international basketball player James Nnaji, who was drafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Other coaches, including Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari, have bemoaned the latest developments in college hoops.

Rick Pitino has called for changes in NCAA basketball

College basketball has changed considerably in the last few years. The transfer portal, as well as NIL, are allowing student-athletes to make money and take advantage of financial opportunities.

Pitino is one of several college coaches who realizes how much the game has changed. He has previously called for adjustments to both transfer portal rules and NIL guidelines, without ending them.

“I coached obviously against Jim Boeheim and all the coaches that have moved on,” Pitino said before the 2025-26 season, per NBC Sports.“Most certainly, a lot of them move on for different reasons. I feel like certain people like the transfer portal, NIL and so on. It doesn’t bother in me in the least.”

Pitino said there are reasons why he has stayed in the game.

“I have one advantage,” he said. “I retired for two years and was just like, I didn’t enjoy it as much as coaching basketball.”

St. John's basketball is 8-4 on the season.