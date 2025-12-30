Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari is never afraid to express his opinions. He is continuing to voice his views, on a new and trending issue in college basketball. Calipari is bemoaning the fact that former NBA G League players and even international players who were drafted in the NBA, are now going back to play in college.

Calipari went on an epic seven-minute rant about his concerns. His monologue to reporters went viral, after Calipari passionately raised his voice to defend his opinion.

John Calipari goes OFF for nearly SEVEN MINUTES about current state of college athletics & the Trentyn Flowers story in CBB. I haven't seen him this fired up in a press conference…ever? pic.twitter.com/oEjuuXPWIu — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“If you put your name in the draft, I don't care if you're from Russia, and you stay in the draft, you can't play college basketball,” Calipari pleaded passionately, in video released from Arkansas basketball reporter John Nabors.

Calipari made his comments after news broke that Baylor was signing 7-foot-1 center James Nnaji, from Nigeria. Nnaji was selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. The center joined the Baylor program after the 2025-26 season had started.

“If you join a program at midseason, you cannot play that season,” Calipari exclaimed. “…What does that do for kids in the program, that you're bringing in kids in at midseason?….I just don't get any of this.”

Calipari made the comments after his Arkansas team defeated James Madison on Monday.

John Calipari and other basketball coaches frequently call for NCAA changes

Calipari is one of several coaches working today pleading with the NCAA to change rules. Due to NIL and the transfer portal, players are moving frequently from team to team.

The Arkansas coach says he is concerned about the opportunities for young American players, if they have to compete for spots with international players with professional experience.

“I get so much satisfaction out of coaching young kids and seeing them grow and make it and their family life changes,” Calipari said, per Southwest Times Record. “I'm going to keep doing it, but why would anybody else? If you can get NBA players, G League players, guys that are 28-years old, guys from Europe.”

Calipari and his Arkansas club are 10-3 on the season.