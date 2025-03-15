Carmelo Anthony did not appreciate his son and Syracuse Orange commit Kiyan Anthony being left off the list for McDonald's All-American.

Carmelo reacted on the recent announcement in a latest episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast on Friday. He doesn’t think his son was the only player that did the receive the recognition they deserved.

“I think he deserved to make it, no biased. I think he really put the work in and really deserved to be a McDonald’s All-American. Because of his journey and because of his trajectory, and how his development went. You’re talking about a kid who played Freshman Basketball his Freshman year to becoming the #1 player in the State of New York. That should mean something in itself being the #1 player in the State of New York itself,” Carmelo said at the 28:33 mark.

“I’m going to tell you what I was even hotter about. I did the McDonald’s deal. I’m like this is a wrap. What, this is a wrap. I’m being kind of a little optimistic and s—t but then I’m like nah they’re going to jerk him. Everyday, 20,25, this, that winning. The kid ain't lose in high school in his senior year yet. They're the #1 team, they’re the #3 team in the country. Like what are we sitting here talking about.”

Some notable players that made it were former NBA star Carlos Boozer’s twin sons Cameron and Cayden. Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas, and AJ Dybantsa also made it, the latter who's made the case as the best player in the 2025 Class. Kiyan is ranked a 4-Star player by ESPN and 32nd in their Top 100 players.

What Kiyan Anthony brings to table for Syracuse

Only 12 players make the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game and no player ranked outside of the Top 30 made it this year based off ESPN’s rankings. Which makes Kiyan Anthony's absence from the list quite noticeable, especially to his father Carmelo Anthony.

Kiyan follows in the footsteps of his father, who played one year with the Syracuse Orange. That lone campaign turned out to be historic for Carmelo and the program, winning their first-ever national championship in 2003. He averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds per game throughout that season.

As for Kiyan, he will represent the squad starting in the 2025-26 campaign. He committed to Syracuse in November 2024, graduating from Long Lutheran High School this summer.