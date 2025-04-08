TCU women’s basketball added a major piece to its backcourt Tuesday with the commitment of Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles, the top-ranked player in the NCAA transfer portal, according to Talia Goodman of On3.

BREAKING: Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles has committed to TCU, multiple sources told @On3sports. The 5-10 guard averaged 15.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.8 apg and 1.4 spg this season. READ: https://t.co/oISWPJCFkm pic.twitter.com/kNzBjZ6pUk — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 8, 2025

Miles, a 5-foot-10 senior guard and two-time AP All-American, averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Fighting Irish in the 2024-25 season. She chose to forgo the WNBA Draft to return for her final year of eligibility and will now play for a TCU team fresh off its first Elite Eight appearance.

The Horned Frogs defeated Notre Dame 71-62 in the Sweet 16, ending Miles’ Notre Dame career. She posted 10 points, three assists and two rebounds in the loss.

TCU women's basketball coach Mark Campbell has built his roster through the transfer portal in recent years, including last season’s additions of Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner. Van Lith, who transferred from LSU and was named Big 12 Player of the Year, is expected to move on after the season, paving the way for Miles to step into the starting point guard role.

Miles becomes the latest high-profile transfer to join TCU, following Kentucky’s Clara Silva, a 6-foot-7 post player, who committed earlier this offseason. Campbell has now landed top transfers in three consecutive offseasons.

With Miles, TCU is projected to have one of the strongest backcourts in the 2025 season, alongside returning guard Donovyn Hunter and veteran Maddie Scherr, according to Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Miles brings similar production and versatility to Van Lith and has experience both scoring and facilitating at a high level.

During her Notre Dame career, Miles was a three-time All-ACC first-team selection and played a key role in Notre Dame’s 28-win season this year. Her commitment solidifies TCU as a contender for another deep NCAA Tournament run next season, with the Horned Frogs aiming to build on their Big 12 regular season title and tournament wins.