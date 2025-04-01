Hailey Van Lith's collegiate career came to an end after the TCU Horned Frogs lost to the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight on Monday.

It was a low-scoring affair between the two sides with neither reaching 60 points. However, the Longhorns generated more offense as they coasted to a 58-47 win over the Horned Frogs. Van Lith was the only player to score in double-digits for TCU, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

TCU head coach Mark Campbell reflected on Van Lith's time with the program after the loss. Van Lith transferred from the LSU Tigers during the 2024 offseason, as she went on to elevate the Horned Frogs to the conversation as national contenders.

Campbell was grateful to have had the chance to coach Van Lith, seeing the impact she left on the squad.

“I have a hard time believing that anybody, in any sport, in one year, can have a greater impact than what Hailey Van Lith has had at TCU,” Campbell said.

What's next for Hailey Van Lith, TCU

It marks an emotional conclusion to Hailey Van Lith's collegiate career, ending it on a strong note with her overall performance with the TCU Horned Frogs. Taking them to the Elite Eight, the first in program history, is a great way to go out.

TCU finished the season with a 34-4 overall record, having gone 16-2 in Big 12 Play. They averaged 76.7 points on 47.5% shooting from the field, including 37.7% from beyond the arc. As a result, they took down opponents by a solid margin of 19.1 points per game.

Van Lith led the way with numbers of 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. She had shooting splits of 45.2% overall and 33.8% from downtown. Sedona Prince came next with 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds, while Madison Connor provided 14.4 points and four rebounds.

Van Lith will now take her talents to the 2025 WNBA Draft, where she has a high projection as a first-round pick. Meanwhile, TCU will look to build on the success she helped them achieve this season.