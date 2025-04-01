Olivia Miles made waves with her big decision regarding the WNBA Draft after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's season came to an end.

Miles announced she will not enter the WNBA Draft this year, per ESPN's Shams Charania. She will instead enter the transfer portal as she wishes to use her last year of collegiate eligibility.

Miles leaves the Fighting Irish after five seasons. She missed the 2023-24 campaign due to a season-ending knee injury the year prior. She averaged 15.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this past season.

How Olivia Miles, Notre Dame did in 2024-25 season

It is a surprising decision for Olivia Miles to make, moving on from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish while passing on the WNBA Draft for another year.

The Fighting Irish's season came to an end after losing 71-62 to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament. Miles had 10 points, three assists and two rebounds in that game.

Notre Dame ended the year with a 28-6 overall record, having gone 16-2 in ACC Play. They averaged 84.4 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blew out opponents by a margin of 22.5 points per game.

Aside from Miles, Hannah Hidalgo led the way with numbers of 23.8 points and five rebounds. She had shooting splits of 46.3% overall and 40% from downtown. Sonia Citron came next with 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Liatu King provided 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds.

After coming up short in the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament, the Fighting Irish will look to regroup in the offseason. They haven't been to the Final Four since 2019, a drought they will seek to end next season.