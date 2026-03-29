The Texas Children's Houston Open gave golf fans one of the most inspiring wins of the PGA Tour season. Gary Woodland picked up the win at the Houston Open, his first since undergoing brain surgery in September 2023. After revealing struggles with PTSD and anxiety just three weeks ago, he persevered and landed in the winner's circle in Houston. His interview with NBC Sports' Cara Banks is sure to tug on the heartstrings.

"We play an individual sport but I wasn't alone today." An emotional Gary Woodland reflects on his win only a few years removed from brain surgery. pic.twitter.com/jflXsA3AcR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

“We play an individual sport out here, and I was not alone today,” Woodland said through tears. “I got a lot of people behind me, my team, my family, and this golf world. Anybody that's struggling with something, I hope they see me and don't give up. Just keep fighting.”

Woodland continued, “It's just another day, right, that I've gotta keep healing. Today was a good day. But I'm gonna keep fighting. I've got a big fight ahead of me, and I'm gonna keep going. But, I'm proud of myself right now.”

Woodland won the Houston Open by five shots, with no competitors really putting a charge into the leaderboard on Sunday. He shot a comfortable 67, never having to take on additional risk or hole a long putt. Woodland led the field with over 8.0 Strokes Gained: Putting according to PGATour.com, so the flat stick did help him along the way.

But the concentration is more on the story. One of incredible resilience and impossible odds to find his way back into the winner's circle on Tour. He was not previously qualified for The Masters, but has earned his Augusta National invitation with just a week to spare. The 2019 U.S. Open champion heads to Georgia with a great win under his belt and plenty of new fans behind him.

The PGA Tour remains in the Lone Star State for the Valero Texas Open next week.