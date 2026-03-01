Phantom BC have dominated the 2026 Unrivaled season. The Phantom secured the No. 1 seed in the Unrivaled women's basketball playoffs after ending the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the team just got some terrible injury news just one day before their first playoff game.

The team announced on Sunday that Aliyah Boston will miss the remainder of the playoffs with “a right lower extremity injury” per ESPN's Michael Voepel.

Boston was named Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2026 season. She finished the regular season averaging 18.9 points per game. Boston also led the league with 2.1 blocks per game and was fourth in rebounds at 9.7 per game.

This is also bad news for Indiana Fever fans, who will want their superstar center healthy to start the 2026 WNBA season. But at this point, CBA negotiations could delay the start of the 2026 season.

In other news, the Phantom will also be without guard Dana Evans, who will miss the rest of the season with a left lower extremity injury.

Phantom BC have been assigned guard Aziaha James and Makayla Timpson for the rest of the playoffs.

James started eight games for the Wings during the 2025 WNBA season. Meanwhile, Timpson was Boston's teammate in Indiana. She played a rotational role during her rookie season with the Fever.

The Phantom will take on the No. 6 seed Vinyl in the semifinals on Monday. The game tips off at 7:30PM ET from Barclay's Center in New York.

If the Phantom win, they will take on the winner of the No. 5 seed Breeze and No. 2 seed Mist in the finals.