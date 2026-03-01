A historic second-half comeback led to the Cleveland Guardians snatching the AL Central title from the hands of the Detroit Tigers. While the Tigers had the last laugh in their AL Wild Card series win over the Guardians, both teams will look to make a deeper run into October later this year.

After their amazing form in 2025's second half, it feels as if the Guardians' front office has failed to capitalize on the momentum built from that run. Before signing veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a minor league deal a few days ago, Cleveland really had not done much to address one of the worst offenses in baseball last season.

While star third baseman Jose Ramirez continues to be among the best at his position, he has a questionable supporting cast around him. Left fielder Steven Kwan is an All-Star, yet he usually sets the table at the top of the lineup. Ramirez and Kwan need more help. The lineup is filled with young, ascending players like designated hitter Kyle Manzardo and center fielder Chase DeLauter, more star power is needed. The first phone call that the Guardians' brass needs to make? To the Washington Nationals to enquire about star shortstop CJ Abrams.

Trading for CJ Abrams could provide a jolt to Guardians lineup

The Nationals have resisted overtures for Abrams throughout the offseason. The 25-year-old hasn't even hit his physical prime yet, so he could still be smack dab in the middle of it once Washington returns to contention. However, that is contingent on their latest rebuild, being led by the front office of the new president of baseball operations, Paul Toboni, to succeed.

Toboni and GM Ani Kilambi recently traded staff ace MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers for a five-prospect package. The addition of shortstop Gavin Fien, the Rangers' first-round pick last year, and four additional young players should help the Nationals' continued rebuild. Moving Abrams should bring back a package just as large, if not larger.

The Guardians have the prospect depth to make a trade for Abrams. Sending current shortstop Brayan Rocchio back to the nation's capital would be a good first step. Then, the Cleveland president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, and his staff can surround Rocchio with other top prospects.

Rocchio, along with young guns like first baseman Ralphy Velasquez, outfielder Jace LaViolette, and starting pitcher Braylon Doughty, could form the core of a strong package to send back to the Nationals. Throw in a couple of other intriguing young players, like another starter in Josh Hartle or a utility man like Daniel Schneemann, and both sides should be able to work something out. If the Guardians can bring Abrams aboard, a top three of Kwan, Abrams, and Ramirez would certainly make Cleveland not only a better team right now, but for the foreseeable future.