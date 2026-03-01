Due in large part to the Los Angeles Dodgers' free agency spending habits, many in the MLB world have called for the league to implement a salary cap. However, new interim MLB Player's Association executive director Bruce Meyer isn't of that belief.

He thinks that a salary cap would only further line the pockets of MLB's owners. Because of that, he made a staunch anti-cap statement on Sunday, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“Our position, both historically and now, is pretty clear. This union, and every executive director of this union, has always been of the view that it's bad for players, and for that reason, historically, we've been opposed to it,” Meyer said. “I don't see any reason to change our view on that subject. It's a subject I can and have gotten into at great length, but at the end of the day, the owners want it, not because it's good for players, but it's good for them.”

“That's always been the position of the union,” he continued. “We have a legal duty to consider anything they propose, and whatever they propose, we will evaluate it and report to our players. The fundamental nature of a salary cap is bad for players on multiple levels, so that's always been out view.”

With a salary cap in place, top tier players would be limited to how much they could make. There would also be a floor in place, meaning franchises can't just wallow in mediocrity. But that wouldn't stop the Dodgers from bringing in as much talent as possible still under the new guidelines.

Perhaps Los Angeles winning their third-straight World Series will really ramp up salary cap discussion. But at least for now, the MLBPA leader has no interest in introducing it.