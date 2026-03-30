The Duke Blue Devils were eliminated from March Madness following their 73-72 loss to UConn in the Elite Eight that came from a game-winning shot from the logo for Braylon Mullins. It was a devastating loss for Duke, and that was readily apparent judging by the face of Blue Devils freshman forward Cameron Boozer.

Immediately after the shot went through the net, Cameron Boozer couldn’t help but stare blankly into space as Duke’s March Madness run came to a disappointing end.

Cam Boozer is DEVASTATED pic.twitter.com/5RJhBglLV2 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 29, 2026

Boozer played a solid game, finishing with a a game-high 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in 39 minutes. He shot 10-of-21 from the field, 1-of-4 from the 3-points line and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

What might make this loss even more devastating for Boozer is the fact that this is likely his one and only time in the NCAA Tournament. He is projected to be a top 3-5 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He could always make the decision to return to college for another year, but that doesn’t often happen when players are projected to be high lottery picks.

Boozer appeared in 37 games as a freshman, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He averaged 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With Duke being eliminated, that leaves only two No. 1 seeds remaining as the Final Four gets underway next weekend. And with Arizona and Michigan squaring off in one of the Final Four games, it ensures that only one No. 1 seed will make it to the national championship game.