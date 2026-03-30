Tragedy struck in Mexico during the recent 0-0 draw friendly game between Mexico and Portugal. The Azteca stadium, slated to host the inaugural match of the 2026 World Cup between Mexico and South Africa on Jun. 11, reopened for use after extensive renovations and hosted Portugal and Mexico over the weekend.

However, the match, which ended in a goalless draw, was marred by the tragic incident of a fan losing their life. According to Reuters, an intoxicated man tried to leap from the second-tier box seats to the first level by scaling the outside of the building. He landed in the car park and was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after, the Mexico City Public Prosecutor’s Office released a statement (quotes translated from Spanish). “The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a person that occurred on March 28 inside Estadio Banorte, prior to the start of a friendly match of the Mexican National Team,” it wrote.

“According to initial reports, the incident took place in the suite area of the venue, from where the person fell to the parking area, resulting in their death. The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office will continue the investigations thoroughly and will keep the public informed as relevant developments are obtained.

“Furthermore, analysis of CCTV footage from the stadium and its entrances is underway, as is the collection of statements from people who were at the scene, with the aim of accurately reconstructing the sequence of events and determining potential liability.”

The Portugal vs. Mexico game heavily missed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently nursing a thigh injury. Soon after the match finished, José Mourinho shared a brutally honest verdict on Portugal's squad without Ronaldo.