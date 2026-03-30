Duke basketball watched its Final Four bid unravel in dramatic fashion. Braylon Mullins of UConn snatched the soul out of the Blue Devils with his 3-pointer at 0.3 seconds left. Mullins' shot, however, lured out some fierce critics for Jon Scheyer.

The Duke head coach ruthlessly became targeted online after losing the 19-point lead. Grant Hughes of 247Sports was one who blasted Scheyer. Especially pointing out how Scheyer has won on the recruiting trail but hasn't won a national title.

“It’s now been 11 years since Duke has played in a championship game. Implosion,” Hughes began on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “The Devils have signed 36 five-stars in that span, more than any program. Wild to think a Duke freshman was in second grade last time Duke played for a title.”

NBC Sports broadcaster John Fanta brought up another blemish on Scheyer's resume: Blown leads by nine points or higher.

Duke in NCAA Tournament last three years: • 2024 – Led 11 seed NC State by 9 and lost in Elite Eight • 2025 – Led Houston by 14 with eight minutes left and 6 with 35 seconds left, lost in Final Four • 2026 – Led UConn by 19 at one point and by 11 with 7:59 left, lost in E8 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 30, 2026

College basketball analyst Matt Fortuna was even more relentless.

“Jon Scheyer has underachieved more at Duke than Hubert Davis did at North Carolina,” Fortuna posted.

Even Duke's 247Sports page outlined the list of miscues on Scheyer's hands, even using the word “careless” to help describe it.

Duke could have just held the ball there. Duke could have thrown it long. Duke could have called a timeout. Duke could have dribbled away from pressure as 10 seconds wasn't applicable. Instead? They were careless. And it ended a magical season. — TheDevilsDen.com (@TheDevilsDen) March 29, 2026

Did Scheyer himself casted blame for this latest Duke debacle? The 38-year-old struggled decompressing from the loss postgame.

“I could not be more disappointed and feeling for our guys, at the same time of just trying to process what happened. I don't have the words, I don't have the words,” Scheyer said to reporters.

Scheyer received blame for failing to adjust to Dan Hurley, especially late against the 3-pointer. He produced his best record yet in Durham. But Sunday prevented a return to the round of four, reigniting Scheyer's critics.