The Tennessee Volunteers had a big game on Thursday against the No. 1 team in the country in undefeated South Carolina. Tennessee hasn't been bad, they're 15-9 overall and 8-4 in SEC play. They managed to hang tough against South Carolina before falling, 66-55. Despite the loss, Tennessee got strong play once again from Rickea Jackson. Before the game, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley compared Rickea Jackson to former WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. After the game, Jackson remarked that she'd heard the comparisons before and she used a running gag from Iowa fans to end her answer as per Cora Hall of The Knoxville News Sentinel.

Earlier this season, Swoopes had come under fire for an appearance on former NBA player Gilbert Arenas' podcast where she casted doubt on the legitimacy of Caitlin Clark approaching the NCAA women's basketball scoring record with misinformation. One of the responses from Iowa fans was to produce shirts with the slogan: ‘Don't be Sheryl.'

Rickea Jackson simply took that slogan targeting Sheryl Swoopes and turned it into something positive. Rickea Jackson opted to return to Tennessee this season despite having the option to enter the WNBA Draft last year. She's expected to be a first round draft pick this year.

Against South Carolina, Jackson finished with a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists. This season, Jackson is averaging 18.6 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.