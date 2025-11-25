After taking a last-second loss – literally – to the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles have to bounce back in a hurry on a rare edition of Friday afternoon football, welcoming the Chicago Bears to Lincoln Financial Field for a Black Friday showdown on Amazon Prime Video.

A tough task? You bet, as even Vic Fangio had to give Ben Johnson and his team props for their impressive offensive scheme, which has taken the NFC North by storm, during his weekly media availability session.

“A lot. It’s a great scheme. They do a great job calling the game, mixing it up, marrying their run game and their pass game,” Fangio told reporters. “They’re highly ranked in a lot of areas, and I don’t think it’s any accident. They’ve got really good players, and it’s a great scheme and a great play caller.”

Asked about the dynamic element Caleb Williams brings to the Bears' offense as a runner, which the Eagles haven't really faced recently, Fangio gave the USC quarterback his flowers, too, as his scrambling ability has been elite in 2025.

“Yeah, it’s an added dimension to their offense,” Fangio explained. “We’ve talked about how good their offense is, and now with him, there’s going to be plays where you have to defend a second play that he’s creating with his scrambling. He’s a high-level scrambler, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got good instincts when he is scrambling. It’s tough.”

Sitting at 8-3, the Bears' offense has been one of the better units in the NFL, ranking 12th in the passing game and second in rushing while averaging the eighth-most points per game at 26.3. Even though the Eagles' defense has been similarly effective, allowing just 20.5 points per game, if Chicago can scheme up some easy points at the Linc, it's a real question if the Eagles' offense can sustain enough drives to win a shootout, as in Week 12, they didn't score a point in the final two and a half quarters against a Cowboys defense that has struggled again, well, pretty much everyone.