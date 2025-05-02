The college basketball transfer portal is finally starting to wind down just a little bit, but some of the best available players are starting to find their new homes for the 2025-26 season. Texas A&M basketball has quietly been one of the winners of this portal period, and they got another commitment from a top player on Friday.

Former Alabama and Kansas sharpshooter Rylan Griffen has committed to Texas A&M, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

“NEWS: Kansas transfer and former Alabama guard Rylan Griffen has committed to Texas A&M, he told @On3sports,” Tipton reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Griffen started his career at Alabama and was a minor contributor off the bench as a freshman in 2022-23, but he really broke out as a sophomore for a Crimson Tide squad that reached the Final Four under Nate Oats. As a starter on that team, Griffen averaged 11.2 points per game and was one of the most lethal 3-point shooters in the nation, knocking down 39.2% of his downtown attempts on 5.3 tries per game.

NIL drew Griffen to the transfer portal after his sophomore season, and he landed at Kansas with Bill Self. However, like a lot of the other big-name additions for the Jayhawks, Griffen flamed out in 2024-25 as a junior in a crowded rotation with a team that struggled to find a true identity. For the year, Griffen started in 20 of his 33 appearances and averaged just 6.3 points per game while shooting under 34% from deep.

Griffen is hoping for a reset at Texas A&M under new head coach Bucky McMillan, who comes over from Samford to replace Buzz Williams. The Aggies have picked up a plethora of commitments in recent weeks, including the big additions of Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako, Oklahoma's Duke Miles, NC State's Marcus Hill and others. Adding a shooter like Griffen into that mix should make Texas A&M basketball one of the top teams in the SEC heading into next season.