The Texas A&M Aggies closed out the regular season with a 94-91 win against LSU, a game that went into three overtime periods. Up next is the SEC Tournament, and following the win, Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan hilariously explained how relieved he was that the game was over, as per Carter Karels of GigEm247.

Bucky McMillan joked that if Texas A&M’s game against LSU had ended up going into a fourth overtime period, he might have just gotten up and quit.

“I couldn’t have lived it if went to a fourth overtime. I would have just walked out of there,” McMillan said. “We were supposed to be fouling them on the other side of half court. I don’t know what happened. We walk out and point to the spot we’re supposed to be fouling. If he would have made that three, LSU would have won by forfeit. I would have to just walk out of there, I couldn’t have done it anymore.”

McMillan was referring to the final seconds of the second overtime period when LSU’s Max Mackinnon was fouled knocked down two free-throws to tie the game. And it was Mackinnon who had the opportunity to send the game to a fourth overtime, but his potential game-tying shot was off.

With the win, the Aggies finished 21-10 overall, and 11-7 in SEC play. They will be the sixth seed in the conference tournament this coming week.

This is McMillan’s first season as Texas A&M head coach. Prior to that, he had been the head coach at Samford five seasons. He led Samford to one NCAA Tournament appearance and one NIT appearance. This season, it appears as if he’s done enough to get the Aggies into March Madness.