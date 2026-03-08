Charles Oliveira silenced every doubt with one performance. In one of the most anticipated rematches in recent UFC history, “Do Bronx” avenged his previous loss to Max Holloway at UFC 326, earning a unanimous decision victory and capturing the coveted BMF title in the process.

From the opening bell, it was clear Oliveira had arrived with a game plan, and more importantly, the discipline to execute it. The Brazilian legend used his footwork to cut angles, neutralize Holloway's prolific volume striking, and drag the Hawaiian into the deep waters of grappling exchanges, exactly where Holloway did not want to be.

😳 Charles Oliveira easily took Max Holloway down in the first 30 seconds. #UFC326 pic.twitter.com/kFdWAxQpOD — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 8, 2026

Oliveira's ground game was nothing short of suffocating. Round after round, he chained takedowns with back takes and submission attempts, forcing Holloway to burn enormous energy defending rather than dictating the pace on the feet. Oliveira landed five takedowns across five rounds, and while Holloway's granite chin and relentless heart kept him upright through each scramble, the cumulative damage told the story on the scorecards.

The third round was the turning point. Oliveira secured a body lock against the cage, dragged Holloway to the mat, and spent nearly three minutes working from back control while raining in short elbows. Holloway survived, but the round was a 10-8 on most ringside observers' cards.

Charles Oliveira has been dominating Max Holloway for 3 rounds 😳 pic.twitter.com/AKKS2zc3VA — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) March 8, 2026

To his credit, Max Holloway never stopped competing. The former featherweight champion landed sharp combinations in the championship rounds and rocked Oliveira briefly at the end of Round 5, reminding the world why he's considered one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history. But grit alone couldn't overcome Oliveira's volume on the ground.

When the final horn sounded, all three judges scored it in favor of Oliveira, a well-deserved unanimous decision that cemented his legacy and delivered sweet redemption.

Oliveira's BMF title win is more than a belt, it's a statement. At 36 years old, he proved he belongs in the conversation as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. With the BMF strap around his waist and revenge checked off the list, Do Bronx isn't done yet.