The Big East has issued its punishment for UConn head coach Dan Hurley for his behavior in the No. 4 Huskies' loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday night.

Hurley got into an argument with an official in the final seconds of UConn's game against Marquette. This prompted the referee to assess two technical fouls on the head coach, resulting in Hurley's ejection.

The conference issued a statement on the following events and revealing its fine of $25,000 to Hurley.

“With one second left in the game, Hurley received two technical fouls for aggressively confronting a game official, was subsequently ejected from the game, and then failed to leave the court in a timely manner. Initial speculation on the game broadcast indicated possible contact between Hurley and the official; however, a review by the conference office of the officials' game report and available game footage could not confirm physical contact,” the press release read.

“We hold our coaches to high standards of sportsmanlike conduct during game competition, and inappropriate interactions with our officials will not be tolerated,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman.

How Dan Hurley, UConn performed against Marquette

Luckily for UConn, Dan Hurley won't miss any games for his conduct in the loss. However, they will need him to be on his best behavior so they don't run into any tricky situations.

It didn't help that the No. 4 Huskies faltered down the stretch against Marquette, who had struggled throughout most of league play. Leading 35-33 at halftime, UConn lost 35-27 in the last 20 minutes of regulation. Silas Demary Jr. and Tarris Reed Jr. were the bright spots in the game. Demary led the way with 17 points and eight assists, while Reed provided 16 points and 10 rebounds.

UConn fell to a 27-4 overall record to end the regular season, going 17-3 in its Big East matchups. They finished at second place in the conference standings, being above the Villanova Wildcats and the Seton Hall Pirates while trailing the St. John's Red Storm.

The No. 4 Huskies will look forward to their journey in the postseason. As the second seed in the Big East Tournament, they face the winner between the seventh seed and the 10th seed on March 12 at 7 p.m. ET.