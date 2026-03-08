Chris Finch revealed what went wrong in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 119-92 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Finch is going through the sixth season of his head coaching career with the Timberwolves. He hopes to get the franchise to its third consecutive Western Conference Finals while attempting to get them to the NBA Finals for the first time in its history.

However, the regular season is bound to see them go through ups and downs. Their blowout loss to the Magic was an example of the latter, as Finch explained why the squad didn't play up to their usual high standards after the game, per reporter Dane Moore.

“I thought the effort was there, largely. I just thought there was a lot of gameplan breakdowns that really hurt us. They may have looked like lack of effort plays, but they were more, I think, mental lapses more than physical efforts,” Finch said.

How Chris Finch, Timberwolves performed against Magic

Chris Finch knows the Timberwolves are more than capable of beating the Magic. However, their performance on both sides of the ball left a lot to be desired throughout the night.

Four players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the win. Anthony Edwards led the way with a stat line of 34 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. Julius Randle came next with 14 points and nine rebounds, Naz Reid had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Rudy Gobert provided 12 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota fell to a 40-24 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers while trailing the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Lakers as tip-off will take place on March 10 at 11 p.m. ET.