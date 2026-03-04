The Release Date for Atomic Heart DLC 4, Blood on Crystal is arriving soon, with a new gameplay trailer and more. This DLC follows the game's second and third expansions – Trapped in Limbo, and Enchantment Under the Sea (respectively). Furthermore, the DLC acts as the conclusion to the game's longer ending. Without further ado, let's take a look!

Atomic Heart Blood on Crystal DLC 4 Release Date – April 16th, 2026

The Atomic Heart Blood on Crystal (DLC 4) Release Date is Thursday, April 16th, 2026. The DLC will be available on all platforms of the game, which includes PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Furthermore, the DLC will cost $9.99. Alternatively, you can purchase the Atomic Pass for $39.99, which grants access to all DLCs when they launch(ed). Regardless, you only need to purchase this DLC if you only want to play this one.

Atomic Heart DLC #4 Gameplay

Enchantment Under The Sea brings back the familiar gameplay experience we've come to expect from Atomic Heart. However, there's new enemy types and brand new locations to explore.

Firstly, the DLC seems to bring back weapons from previous DLCs, including the new melee weapons introduced in DLC 1 and 3. Furthermore, it also seems like many enemy types from previous DLCs and the base game will return. This includes the Mads from Annihilation Instinct, as well as the new Rafik and Rotorobot models from DLC 3.

But DLC 3 also introduces a new enemy type that we've technically seen before. We'll finally get a chance to fight Burlaks, and maybe even a Burav, if we're lucky. Additionally, the DLC's trailer description mentions a new enemy type called Polymorphs. We get a brief glimpse of some of these enemies in the trailer, but nothing definitive.

Furthermore, the DLC seems to include a wide variety of new environments. To the interiors of facilities to the outdoor world, it seems like P-3 will be moving around quite a bit in this final expansion.

Blood on Crystal Story – Atomic Heart DLC #4

Atomic Heart DLC 4, Blood on Crystal, follow's the story of DLCs 2 and 3. These DLCs follow the game's longer ending. WARNING, do not read if you want to avoid Spoilers! Here's a quick refresh on the game's major events.

In the game's longer ending, P-3 is betrayed by CHAR-les (Chariton Zakharov) and sent to Limbo. In DLC 2 – Trapped In Limbo, P-3 reunites with Katya, his wife who also appeared as Teardrop in the main game and whose skills were implanted into the Robotic Twins. He manages to escape Limbo with Katya, vowing to help her and avenge the Nechaevs.

In DLC 3 – Enchantment Under the Sea, quite a bit happens. P-3 and Katya travel through the Neptune Complex in order to find the Beta Connectors he discarded in the main game. He reunites with Granny Zina (his mother-in-law) as well as Terentiy, who appeared in DLC 1.

Throughout the Neptune Complex, P-3 meets even more new characters. Nastya, Nikolai, and the Hunter. With the help of all three of them, and his wife, P-3 manages to escape the facility and recover the rings. Katya also takes control of one of the Twins' bodies, giving them the firepower they need to take on CHAR-les.

Whew! That was quite a recap. Now, what can we expect for DLC 4?

The Trailer's official YouTube description reads: “P-3 and the Twin venture into the Crystal Complex to face CHAR-les in an all-out bloody showdown against new enemies—Polymorphs—and the most insane bosses of Facility 3826”.

The setting of Atomic Heart DLC 4's Story is the Crystal Complex. Here, P-3 and Twin must take on CHAR-les once and for all and avenge themselves for everything Zakharov did. But the Jelly Man himself won't go down easy. Guarded by Polymorphs and powerful himself, CHAR-les stands as P-3's greatest threat yet.

However, this DLC will not end the story of Atomic Heart. In fact, developer Mundfish announced two new titles as part of the Atomic Universe:

The CUBE – an MMORPG where players explore an ever-rotating cube

Atomic Heart 2 – The next chapter in the Atomic Heart story. P-3 and the Twins appear to be in the game.

We're curious to see how DLC 4 shapes up the future of the series.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Atomic Heart Blood on Crystal Release Date. We look forward to diving into the final story of Mundfish's epic FPS. If you haven't yet, check out our reviews of the first three DLCs ahead of DLC 3's launch.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.